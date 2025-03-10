24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Sonoma State student-athletes suing university over plan to end sports programs

Monday, March 10, 2025 11:35PM
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Seven student-athletes are suing Sonoma State University and top college administrators over a controversial plan to end all of the school's sports programs.

The lawsuit has been filed in Sonoma County Superior Court.

RELATED: Sonoma State agrees to provide 'comeback plan' to lawmakers amid sweeping cuts

Cutting the sports programs is just one part of a proposal to trim $24 million from Sonoma State's budget.

Several academic programs and faculty jobs are on the line as well.

The plaintiffs are not seeking damages, but are just asking for a judge to stop the school from making the cuts.

