At least 3 hospitalized for excess chlorine exposure in pool at Livermore health club

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- At least three people were taken to the hospital after being exposed to too much chlorine at a swimming pool of a Livermore health club on Monday, according to fire officials.

It was reported around 4:30 p.m. at The Club at Livermore at 2000 Arroyo Road.

We don't know their ages, or if any others may have been treated.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.