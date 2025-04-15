Oakland mayor: City charter makes governing difficult, for whoever is elected

As Oakland gears up to choose its next leader, experts say the new mayor will have limited tools under the city charter - its governing document.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland voters will head to the polls Tuesday to choose a new mayor in a special election marked by growing frustration over a city leadership vacuum, budget woes, and a public safety crisis.

The race features nine candidates, with longtime U.S. Representative Barbara Lee and former city Councilmember Loren Taylor emerging as frontrunners. While each has laid out plans for tackling the city's budget deficit and public safety concerns, both acknowledge the limitations of the role they're seeking.

"We can't just go with the same thing we've been doing time and time again," Taylor said while canvassing Monday. "We need to focus on actual problem solving and delivering results - not just convening people without real outcomes."

Lee, who has decades worth of political connections as a longtime congresswoman, said she views that as a strength instead of a weakness.

"Even though my opponents don't seem to think so, our alliances and relationships are critical to moving this city forward," she said. "That's key."

Both candidates have pledged to take action immediately if elected, acknowledging the urgency of Oakland's challenges.

"It's important that a mayor hits the ground running," Lee said. "We have many challenges, and we have to address them together."

But even with a strong mandate, the next mayor will have limited tools. Under Oakland's city charter - the city's governing document - the mayor lacks veto power and has little authority over legislation or the budget, leading to what many call a weak executive office.

"Oakland needs a strong mayor. And that doesn't mean someone with dictatorial powers. It means someone with executive powers. Right now, the buck stops nowhere in Oakland. It's all over the place," said James Taylor, a political science professor at the University of San Francisco. "As a consequence, you end up with a weak mayor."

Lee said she's ready to work within the system while pushing for reform.

"Until we get a charter review where residents can make up their minds and decide what form of governance they want, I'm gonna write my own job description within the charter to make sure it becomes the strongest mayor possible within the current charter," she said. "But we need a process where people come together to make a decision about the governance."

Interim mayor Kevin Jenkins referenced this system in a social media post last Tuesday, expressing his support for Lee.

"The City Charter - our city's version of a constitution-is inherently flawed," Jenkins wrote. "Oakland does not have a strong mayor system. That's why it's absolutely critical that we elect a mayor who can work effectively with the current City Council."

He went on to express his opinion that Lee has the best relationships with councilmembers, but Taylor refuted that point. He said he will focus on collaboration with City Council to make progress.

"It is not a job to play favorites or, personality politics. Instead, it's a job of service and getting things done. That's what I'm running for," Taylor said. "I expect that every council member who has been elected will work with the other elected representatives, elected by Oakland to get things done and solve these problems."

Experts say real change may require rewriting the city charter - a move that could land Oakland voters back at the ballot box.

"The city charter is the number one obstacle in Oakland politics," Taylor said. "It prevents the mayor and council from doing the kind of administrative work they need to do."