Barbara Lee to be sworn in as Oakland mayor with formal announcement of election results

Oakland is set to officially get a new mayor Tuesday.

The city council is set to formally announce the results of March's special election and then Mayor-elect Barbara Lee will be sworn in.

Former congresswoman Lee replaces Sheng Thao, who was recalled last year and is now charged in a bribery scheme.

Lee also takes over as the city faces a $140 million structural deficit and the city council has warned of job cuts and slashing funding for social services.

In her first press conference as mayor-elect earlier in May, Lee outlined a 10-point plan for her first 100 days.

New City Councilmember Charlene Wang is also expected to be sworn in.