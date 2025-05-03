Oakland Mayor-elect Barbara Lee names transition team to help execute her policy vision

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- On Friday, Oakland Mayor-elect Barbara Lee unveiled her transition team of business leaders, philanthropists, politicians and a Gen Z student -- an early indicator of the coalition she is building to help navigate her first 100 days in office.

Two weeks ago, Lee won a special election to replace recalled Mayor Sheng Thao, leaving her with the task of unifying a fractured city government and addressing urgent challenges including crime, homelessness, and a major budget deficit.

The group includes retired Alameda County Supervisor Keith Carson, philanthropist and fund raiser Quinn Delaney, and Oakland Chamber of Commerce chair Barbara Leslie -- the team's co-chair.

Together, the team will meet to help the new mayor implement her plan to address some of Oakland's biggest challenges: a budget deficit, public safety, homelessness and more.

"We can't get there quickly," Lee said in a conversation with Councilmember Janani Ramachandran. "But we'll get there."

She said her immediate focus is resetting budget priorities and restoring confidence in city services.

"The budget is a roadmap of our values," Lee said. "We need to make sure departments are running efficiently, that there's no waste, and that people feel their city government is working for them."

Keith Brown, executive secretary and treasurer of the Alameda Labor Council, is co-chair of her transition committee.

"It's a diverse, qualified transition team," Brown said. "It's going to take the entire city of Oakland working together to pass a budget that prioritizes public safety and stabilizes our finances."

ABC7 News Insider Phil Matier says the coalition offers clues about Lee's leadership style.

"This doesn't look so aspirational. It looks more practical," Matier said.

Still, with deep-rooted problems and economic uncertainty looming, he notes the team will face limitations.

"Homelessness isn't going away. Crime is improving, but people don't feel safe," Matier said. "You don't know what the Trump administration or the state will do with funding. It won't be an easy ride."

The Oakland City Council has to accept the election results first before Lee can be sworn in. The county certified the results on Friday.