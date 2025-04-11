Oakland mayor: Barbara Lee, Loren Taylor make their final push ahead of special election

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two Oakland mayoral candidates, former congresswoman Barbara Lee and former Oakland councilmember Loren Taylor, each made a last-minute push to try and convince voters that they're the right choice for mayor.

"Everyone singing the same song, different tunes. Public safety is the biggest issue," said Lee.

"Over the past few years, we've witnessed a disturbing rise in attacks on our small business community," said Taylor.

The Oakland Mayor Special Election is on Tuesday.

Surrounded by small business owners, Taylor took to the streets of Oakland Thursday announcing a plan for a Mayor's Business Advisory Board if elected - one made up of large and small business owners.

"As your next mayor I want to be clear - we must protect our residents and the businesses that serve them. We must restore safety and confidence around our city. I've heard directly from small business owners. They are scared, they are frustrated, they feel like they have been left to fend for themselves and that is unacceptable," remarked Taylor.

Lee announced her 100-day, 10-point plan Thursday. While she also spoke of bringing business owners together, her plan involves CEO's of the 10 largest Oakland employers to address investments, initiatives, and public safety.

"I would want to execute and implement Measure NN which the voters passed and called for a comprehensive public safety plan getting us to 700 officers. I think we need to get to 850, but that's not realistic right now," said Lee.

Both candidates with similar ideas about cutting red tape for businesses and implementing more violence prevention strategies. Lee and her hundred day plan also addresses housing.

"I want to make sure as a priority we invest in affordable housing and blight encampment management, and making sure we begin a strategy to help unsheltered populations, and setup RV camps in spaces that are safe," said Lee.

According to 'Loren Taylor for Oakland Mayor' organizers, Taylor has actually outraised Barbara Lee by more than $80,000.

Only time will tell how that could shape voting come Tuesday.

If you think your vote doesn't matter, think again. Loren Taylor lost to Sheng Thao in the 2022 Oakland mayoral election by less than 1% - 6% to be exact. Taylor actually had more number one ranked votes than anyone, but lost in the final round of what is called instant-runoff voting.