Bay Area prepares for weekend of high winds, rain as storm approaches

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- Following the intense weather several weeks ago, this weekend's storm is set to be the first to hit the Bay Area since before Thanksgiving.

On Friday, PG &E officials say they spent the day preparing.

"We have our emergency operation center open at this time. We're staffing it 24/7 to make sure that any outage or emergency that comes up, we're aware and we're able to get crews out at the drop of a hat," said PG &E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian.

Sarkissian says although we're expecting measurable rainfall, it's the incoming storm's strong winds that could cause power outages.

"The winds can break branches, it can throw debris through the air, it can damage our equipment. Otherwise healthy trees can be uprooted," she said.

At the local fire station in Pacifica, Fire Inspector Clyde Preston tells us the department is encouraging people to prepare for the storm now -- everything from charging electronic devices to making sure you have things like flashlights ready to go.

But Preston says it's not just about getting the inside ready, the fire inspector taking time to show us examples of areas like gutters and drain pipes, all of which he says people should clean out of before the storm hits.

"What we don't want to have happen is, we don't want people out there during a storm on a ladder trying to clear out gutters," Preston said.

The expected stormy weather isn't a turn-off for everyone though.

We talked with several surfers on the beach in Pacifica and all of them told us it's good for the waves.

That includes Thomas Corcoran and his friends. The group tells us they're new to the sport, but felt the choppy waves were a great way to learn quickly.

"You're getting pummeled all the time. Pretty much getting hit by waves, getting out to shore and then swimming back," Corcoran said.