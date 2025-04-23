San Jose police warning public of alarming car theft trend: Here's how to protect yourself

Police say an average of 15 cars are stolen every day in San Jose, the Bay Area's largest city.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in the South Bay are warning of a high-tech trend helping criminals steal cars.

On Tuesday, the department held a press conference about what they're calling is an alarming trend.

Deputy Chief Brandon Sanchez said they want people to know car thieves are using advanced technology.

"Some of these devices are legitimate devices that you can purchase online for a legitimate purpose. The people who are purchasing them are going around and using that technology to bypass ignition systems so that it will start your vehicle," Sanchez said.

Leon Makarenko is an auto locksmith. His company, Automotive Key Doc, services the San Jose area.

He showed ABC7's Lauren Martinez on his phone how easy it is to purchase a keyless entry system device, one that a professional locksmith uses, that can connect to a car's computer system.

"And everything is accessible, other industries like the beauty industry you can't buy anything from the supplier without a license, locksmith, nothing you can buy everything you want," Makarenko said.

Makarenko said he receives an average of three calls a week regarding reprograming a stolen car.

Makarenko said older cars are harder to steal than new cars because the older ones have a mechanical key.

"On the older cars, I would suggest installing a kill switch. On the newer ones, there's a tech called Ghost, it's an aftermarket alarm. We don't have it yet in the states, it's produced in England, Canada has that technology right now, so I'm trying to bring it here. I've tried to speak with the insurance companies but they're not interested, I don't know why," Makarenko said.

San Jose police said they're seeing thefts of all kinds of makes and models.

But there is one type being targeted, Hyundai's. Hyundai Motor Company provided the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office with 100 steering wheel locks. Hyundai owners with a valid registration, and a resident of the county, can pickup a steering wheel lock at the sheriff's office for free.

It might seem outdated but they can be a deterrent. San Jose Police suggested the same as well as installing a GPS tracking system, ignition kill switch, or a car alarm.

