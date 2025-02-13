Bay Area drivers targeted in airbag thefts, raising concerns about growing trend

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau estimates that approximately 50,000 airbags are stolen from vehicles across the United States each year. Following recent incidents in the Bay Area, concerns are growing that the region could be experiencing an uptick in these crimes.

San Jose resident and real estate agent Elias Dayeh became a victim of airbag theft last Friday morning when he discovered his car had been broken into outside his home in the Oak Grove neighborhood.

"I went outside to take the kids to school, and the window was smashed," Dayeh said. "Obviously, I was in shock."

What surprised him even more was the nature of the theft.

"The airbag was missing - that was weird," he said.

Dayeh soon learned that he wasn't the only target. He says he heard of another driver just the past day had experienced the same crime, and both victims drove red Hondas.

San Jose police report receiving more than a dozen reports of stolen airbags in the last six months of 2024, though they acknowledge that additional thefts may have gone unreported.

Auto body professionals say airbag thefts are not new, but the frequency fluctuates. Aaron Kesler, who owns JP Auto Body in South San Francisco, has seen periodic spikes in such crimes.

"I saw it every two to three months," Kesler said. "It was mostly on Hondas and Toyotas-more common, everyday people's cars."

Kesler believes that stolen airbags are often resold to drivers looking for a cheaper replacement following a crash.

"To save themselves money - that's the most common reason I see," he said.

However, he warns that some illicit businesses may be involved in even more dangerous schemes, including the resale of vehicles with fraudulent histories.

"The most insidious scenario I can think of is an organization or business that purchases used vehicles, title-washes them through multiple states to get a clean title, and then puts a death trap back on the road to make a buck," he said.

The NICB reports new airbags can cost about $1,000 retail versus $50-200 on the black market.

Kesler advises consumers against purchasing used airbags, warning that reputable auto repair shops will only source airbags directly from manufacturers.

"Certified shops would never dream of using a used airbag," he said. "Airbags are always purchased from the manufacturer with a VIN number and an invoice."

San Jose police recommend vehicle owners take precautionary measures such as installing shatterproof window film and using steering wheel locks to deter thieves.

Meanwhile, Dayeh is focused on repairing his car and preventing future incidents.

"We don't want to encourage these thieves to come after us and target us specifically," he said.