More than 700 stolen catalytic converters recovered at Bay Area recycling center

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office says detectives recovered more than 700 stolen catalytic converters and 1,100 pounds of copper wire during a search at a recycling center in Richmond Tuesday morning.

It happened while detectives were serving a search warrant at the American Iron & Metal recycling center on Brookside Drive.

At the same time, San Pablo police served a search warrant at a home in San Pablo.

The searches were in connection to a lengthy investigation into the theft of catalytic converters and copper wire, authorities say.

Police say that three suspects have been arrested and booked on grand theft and receiving stolen property charges. The total value is estimated to be several hundred thousand dollars.

"The suspects are believed to have been involved in an ongoing criminal enterprise to buy and sell stolen property, with more than $6.4-million in transactions in 2024 alone," San Pablo police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600.