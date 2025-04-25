Parents of Piedmont teen who died in Cybertruck crash file lawsuit against driver's family

The parents of one of the teens killed in a fiery Cybertruck crash in Piedmont have filed a lawsuit against the family of the driver.

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Leaning on each other, Carl and Noelle Tsukahara opened up about their 19-year-old daughter, Krysta, and everything they miss.

"So many things. Her kindness. Her heart. Krysta was the kind of person who always put others in front of herself," said Carl Tsukahara. "She was also very talented. Very creative. Loved her family, loved her friends. Her friends had so many beautiful things to say about her."

"Our family is not complete," said Noelle Tsukahara about her daughter.

The Tsukaharas are speaking to honor Krysta's memory and get answers.

"It's unfortunate. It's a little bit cruel that we have been unable to get this information through normal means, at least that is my perspective, our perspective about this. We are put in this situation where we have to take this course of action," said Carl Tsukahara.

It's been five months since Krysta Tsukahara was killed, along with two of her friends, over Thanksgiving break. They were all sophomores in college. The Cybertruck they were in slammed into a retaining wall and a tree. The car burst into flames.

"We just want to understand what went down. What took place? And there are so many holes in that, and it is dreadful for us," said Carl Tsukahara.

The Tsukaharas are filing a lawsuit in hopes to get clarity on the night of the crash.

"The lawsuit is against the driver. His estate and the owner of the vehicle, of the Cybertruck. The lawsuit is to give us some traction in getting answers for the family," said Roger Dreyer, the Tsukaharas' attorney. "The vehicles are engineered, such as they have lots of data and information inside of them that will recount what happened before and what happened during."

We contacted the parents of the 20-year-old driver of the Cybertruck who also died and his family member, who is registered as an owner of the vehicle, and have not gotten a response. Toxicology reports show the victims all had alcohol and drugs in their systems when they died. One of the passengers survived.

"Clearly Mr. Dixon was severely intoxicated on drugs," said Dreyer. "Legally his parents are not responsible for his conduct, because he is driving the car, not the parents. But, the issue is how did he get into the condition he was in before. That is the issue, and we can't get that answer, absent following this lawsuit."

One of the questions they have is who gave the teens drugs.

"All that, so you can imagine why people are not coming forward. The important question is to ask them that and the police. They can't prosecute Dixon. He is dead. Why is the investigation still going? They are obviously looking for some information, and there is obviously something else out there they are looking at don't know what it is," said Dreyer.

The autopsy report confirmed Krysta Sukahara did not suffer physical injuries in the crash. Her death was caused by her inability to exit the vehicle as flames consumed it.

"It's horrible. Our daughter died a terrible death. That is very clear. We can't bring her back no matter how hard we would like to, so we are just trying to figure out what happened," said Carl Tsukahara.