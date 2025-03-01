Speed, intoxication caused deadly Cybertruck crash that killed 3 Piedmont High grads: CHP

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol released its report Friday evening on the deadly Cybertruck crash in Piedmont that killed three college students over Thanksgiving break last year.

Authorities have determined that speed and intoxication caused the deadly crash that left three college students dead and another injured.

Soren Dixon, Krysta Tsukahara and Jack Nelson died in that Nov. 27 crash when their Cybertruck "jumped the curb, struck a cement wall, and then wedged in between the wall and a tree" near Hampton Road and King Avenue.

This is a triple split image of the victims of the Cybertruck crash in Piedmont, Calif. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.From L-R, Soren Dixon, Krysta Tsukahara and Jack Nelson.

Earlier this month, the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau released toxicology reports that showed the victims all had alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in their systems when they died.

The autopsy report determined the cause of death for all three victims was asphyxia and smoke inhalation and ruled their deaths an accident.

Authorities say Dixon, who was the driver, had a blood alcohol level of .195% and also had methamphetamine in his system.

