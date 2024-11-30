"The community is strong. People are strong for each other here."

Community in mourning holds vigil for teens killed, injured in Cybertruck crash in Piedmont

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The community came together in Piedmont Friday night to remember three teens killed in a fiery cybertruck crash that happened the day before Thanksgiving.

Another teen remains in the hospital with critical injuries.

All of them were college students-home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

This image from Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. shows a few photos of the victims who passed away in the crash involving a Cybertruck in Piedmont, Calif.

Hundreds of people stood in silence with a common goal--to honor the students whose lives were cut short.

It was a short, silent vigil at piedmont park.

Fellow students, classmates, community members--they came in droves; they linked arms; they embraced.

Early Wednesday morning, a tesla cybertruck crashed and erupted into flames on Hampton Road and King Avenue in Piedmont.

Authorities are still investigating the crash, but they believe the driver may have been going too fast.

"For this to happen the day before Thanksgiving, nobody could imagine," said Mehrad Malekpour. Malekpour is a Piedmont high school student who didn't know the students personally. But he turned out to Friday's vigil to show his support --along with so many others.

"Piedmont is a close tight knit community, and everyone knows each other. It's almost like a family," said Malekpour.

The fatal crash hits home for so many people in Piedmont. The students killed graduated from piedmont high school as part of the class of 2023. They were all home for the holiday.

"It's tragic," said Shay Ottaviano. She was a freshman when the students were seniors at Piedmont High. She knows the student who survived the crash.

"I actually knew him. He is so sweet. Always a delight to be around. Always brings smiles to your face," said Ottaviano.

Brian Molyneaux has two kids who knows the students involved in the crash. He wanted to be there for the families hit hard by the tragedy.

"The community is strong. People are strong for each other here. I hope that somehow me in my small way can provide some solace. And I hope the others can do the same for the families," said Molyneaux.

Friday night's vigil was brief, but impactful, according to some people who turned out.

At the spot where the crash happened, a former classmate was at a loss for words.

"There's lots of things I wish I could tell them now," said Cal "Aiden" Weiss, a former classmate.

It's a community connected in sorrow and a community that will need time to heal.