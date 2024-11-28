Turkey Trot to honor 3 Piedmont HS graduates killed in fiery crash

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- This Thanksgiving morning, community members in Piedmont will come together to remember three people killed in a car crash.

Because of that crash, this year's Turkey Trot will take on new meaning. The route will be changed so people can honor the victims.

Police say a Tesla Cybertruck jumped the curb, struck a cement wall and then got wedged between the wall and a tree before bursting into flames around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

RELATED: 3 recent Piedmont High graduates killed, 1 injured in fiery Cybertruck crash

After the collision, a second car pulled up at the scene and the driver was able to pull one person out of the burning car.

That victim was critically injured and is in a hospital suffering from burn wounds.

A mother close to the families of the victims tells ABC7 News all four people graduated from Piedmont High School in 2023 and were currently sophomores in college.

As word of the deadly crash spread throughout the day, dozens of people stopped by the site of the incident to light candles, lay flowers and pray.

One woman, who says she was the middle school teacher of the victims, told us the news has devastated the small and close-knit Piedmont community.

"They were all so... kids that were really supportive of all their friends," Sandy Martin remembered.

The Piedmont police chief says speed was likely a factor in the crash, and they are still investigating.

The Turkey Trot starts at 8:30 a.m.