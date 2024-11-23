2 die in storm-related incidents in Sonoma County, officials say

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people have died following the storm that battered the Bay Area. Their bodies were discovered on Saturday. Officials say both incidents happened in Sonoma County.

One person was found in a car submerged in water on Mays Canyon Rd. and Highway 116 in Guerneville.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Department says they drove into flood waters, and it's unclear if there were any barricades.

Crews tried to rescue the driver, but it was too late. The water was about 6 feet deep.

In Santa Rosa, a man's body was recovered on Piner Creek at Guerneville Rd.

The circumstances surrounding the death are not clear.

