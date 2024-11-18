1 killed after boat capsized near Bodega Bay, officials say

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died after a boat capsized near Bodega Bay on Monday, officials told ABC7.

The initial report came in around 1:45 p.m. of five people in the water near Salmon Creek.

ABC7 has learned that all five people are on shore, but with one fatality.

This comes after at least two other boating accidents happened in the same area in recent weeks.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Sonoma County firefighters are investigating.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.