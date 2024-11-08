Wife of missing Bodega Bay fisherman confirms teen sons were also on boat that capsized

The wife of the missing Bodega Bay fisherman confirms her two teen sons were also on the boat that capsized on Saturday.

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- The search continues for four people whose boat capsized on Saturday in Bodega Bay.

ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena spoke to the wife of one of the fishermen who is still missing.

For the last five days, Tiffany Phommathep has been holding on to hope.

"Maybe they are out there and they landed somewhere and they just can't get help," said Tiffany Phommathep, wife and mother of missing fishermen.

On Thursday, rescue teams found the first items that belong to her husband and two sons after their fishing boat capsized on Saturday.

"These are the items they found. That is my husband's lunch cooler. His shoes. That is my husband's shoes and those are his cousin's items. That is my son's shoe," said Phommathep.

On the boat were six people: her husband Johnny, her 14-year-old son Jake, 17-year-old Johnny Junior, and three other including an 11-year-old boy who survived and said water got into the boat's electrical system 4 miles from shore.

"They just had time to make sure everyone's life vest was properly strapped on and they all got off the boat," said Phommathep. "He said that they were together at one point and everyone put him on top of the cooler because he is the youngest and at the same time everyone separated. And his dad was holding on to the cooler while he was on top of the cooler. They were drifting and he said that after a couple of hours, his dad let go and disappeared. He didn't see his dad after that. His dad told him to keep on holding on."

The 11-year-old made it to shore and the next morning, walked to a nearby highway in Bodega Bay where he was rescued. Hours later, 17-year-old Johnny Junior's body was found.

"I can't stop thinking about what their last moments were like. What their thoughts were and how scared they were and what pain they have been through. That is all I think about," said Phommathep.

Thursday, Tiffany is having flashbacks of everything her sons have endured.

"I'm thinking about how much they went through because in November 2017 we were in a mass shooting and him and Jake they both got shot, I got shot and we survived that just for them to come here and die this way hurts me," said Phommathep.

Tiffany is praying for strength and thinking about her three kids at home.

"We don't have words to tell them yet or how to approach it yet," said Phommathep.

Tiffany said her kids are questioning where are their brothers and dad - an Air Force veteran and avid fishermen.

"It's not real to me yet. It hasn't fully hit me yet. It just feels like a dream, a bad dream," said Phommathep.

Sonoma County Sheriff's rescue team confirmed they will continue their search throughout this region to bring closure to these families.

Tiffany Phommathep opened a GoFundMe to help her family during this time.

The family of the 11-year-old boy who survived opened a GoFundMe to help the family as rescue crews continue to search for the dad.

Statement from Sonoma County Sheriff:

"Our Marine Unit will continue to conduct the recovery mission during daylight hours at least through this Saturday with strong support from Marin County Sheriff's Office. It is our sincerest hope that we can provide answers to the families who have missing loved ones.

We ask the public to call dispatch at 707-565-2121 if they find any debris that might have come from either boat accident. If they find it in the water, they can screenshot their coordinates and collect the debris, then call dispatch."