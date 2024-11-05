A total of six people were on the boat, and authorities say a body floated to shore and an 11-year-old used a cooler to survive.

Authorities ID 17-year-old who died after boat capsized in Bodega Bay on Saturday

One person has died after a boat capsized off the coast of Bodega Bay, according to authorities. Four others are still missing.

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- The boater who was killed after a boat capsized in the North Bay this past weekend has been identified.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Department has identified the victim as 17-year-old Johnny Phommathep II of Corning in Tehama County, according to a Facebook post.

Six people were on the boat on Saturday when authorities received a call around 10 p.m. of a boat failing to return from crabbing.

Authorities resumed their search for four other missing boaters on Monday after suspending its search Sunday night.

But the sheriff's department said it has shifted to a recovery mission.

The sixth boater, an 11-year-old boy, survived using a cooler.

"He self-rescued. He was able to make it to shore and stayed the night on the shore. In the morning, he walked up and was found by passersby on Highway 1 and he survived. It's really miraculous that he made it," said Misti Wood, a Sonoma County Sheriff spokesperson.

For the second time in three days, crews are investigating a fatal boating accident in Bodega Bay.

Another boat capsized in Bodega Bay around 7 a.m. Monday.

Sonoma County Sheriff's officials said one person died and another was rescued, but no other details have been released.