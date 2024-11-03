1 killed, 4 missing after boat capsized in Bodega Bay, authorities say

A total of 6 people were on the boat

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died after a boat capsized off the coast of Bodega Bay, according the U.S. Coast Guard. Four others are still missing.

Authorities say the sheriff's office got a call just after 10 p.m. on Saturday after a recreational boat failed to return to shore.

A total of six people, three adults and three juveniles, were on the 21-foot Bayliner boat. The coast guard said one of the juveniles was found around 8 a.m. Sunday. They were wearing a life vest and is in stable condition.

The boat was last seen around 3 p.m. and was supposed to return 7 p.m. from crabbing.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said a cell phone ping suggested the boat was last in the area of Carmet Beach.

Multiple agencies including the U.S. Air Force helped with the search.

Anyone with information on the missing boaters are asked to call the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office at 707-565-2121.