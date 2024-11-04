24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
1 dead, 1 rescued after second boat capsizes in Bodega Bay: Sheriff

Monday, November 4, 2024 8:04PM
1 dead, 1 rescued after second boat capsizes in Bodega Bay: Sheriff
Crews are investigating a second fatal boat capsizing in Bodega Bay, where authorities have said one person died and another was rescued.

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- For the second time in three days, crews are investigating a deadly boat capsizing in Bodega Bay.

The latest incident happened around 7 a.m. Monday.

Sonoma County Sheriff's officials have said one person died and another was rescued, but no other details have been released.

MORE: 11-year-old survives deadly Bodega Bay boat capsizing, search suspended for 4 still missing

This is just days after a boat carrying six people on a crabbing trip, including three minors, capsized near Bodega Bay. Officials confirm that one person is dead from that incident after a body washed up on shore, and an 11-year-old survived, but four are still missing. The Coast Guard has suspended its search for those four missing.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

