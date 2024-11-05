2 boats capsize in Bodega Bay in last 3 days killing 2 people, 5 missing: 'really dangerous'

For the second time in three days, crews are investigating a fatal boating accident in Bodega Bay.

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Rescue crews have been working since Saturday night searching for people in Bodega Bay.

In separate incidents, two boats capsized. One Saturday evening with six people onboard and a second one on Monday morning with two men onboard.

"The water is really, really rough. The ocean is really dangerous right now, and people are still going out despite the circumstances," said Misti Wood, a Sonoma County Sheriff spokesperson.

Saturday was the beginning of crabbing season attracting many to the area.

Law enforcement confirmed six people were on the boat that capsized Saturday. Three adults and three children. At least one of them was found deceased in the water.

An 11-year-old boy, so far, is the only survivor.

"He self-rescued. He was able to make it to shore and stayed the night on the shore. In the morning, he walked up and was found by passersby on Highway 1 and he survived. It's really miraculous that he made it," said Wood.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's department, the 11-year-old boy has been reunited with his mom. He confirmed everyone on the boat had a life jacket.

Monday around 7:10 am, another tragedy.

"There was a person who was watching the incident and that person reported that it was a boat with two men onboard that had capsized, and he could see those two men in the water and struggling," said Wood.

The U.S Coast Guard and Sonoma County Sheriff crews responded quickly to the area.

"This one involves again a 21-foot pleasure craft boat with two males aboard. One of those males was located and pronounced deceased. We are continuing the search for the other person," said Petty officer Levi Read, U.S Coast Guard.

As conditions worsen, the search has shifted into a recovery mode for the missing four boaters on Saturday and the search continued for the missing fisherman from Monday's capsized boat.

"First of all, it breaks my heart. They are fellow fishermen. They have a passion just like me. Sorry about the emotion, and seeing that happen, puts it into perspective," said David Brinsko, a recreational fisherman.

Many in the fishing community are staying away as the water conditions and winds intensify.

"Most of the fishermen are staying in port as well due to the conditions. It's really hard to resist when 'I gotta go!' come to mind when you have traveled out here, you have spent some money and this may be your only chance and you say 'I gotta go,' don't do it," said Brinsko.