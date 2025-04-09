Oakland teacher honored on 'Good Morning America' as a 'Sideline Superhero'

Denise Ebright, a math teacher and multi-sport coach at Oakland's St. Theresa School, was honored on "Good Morning America" as a "Sideline Superhero."

Denise Ebright, a math teacher and multi-sport coach at Oakland's St. Theresa School, was honored on "Good Morning America" as a "Sideline Superhero."

Denise Ebright, a math teacher and multi-sport coach at Oakland's St. Theresa School, was honored on "Good Morning America" as a "Sideline Superhero."

Denise Ebright, a math teacher and multi-sport coach at Oakland's St. Theresa School, was honored on "Good Morning America" as a "Sideline Superhero."

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay teacher was honored Tuesday morning on Good Morning America as a "Sideline Superhero."

The show got submissions from around the country and chose Denise Ebright, a math teacher and multi-sport coach at St. Theresa School in Oakland.

"We want you to meet coach Denise Ebright. There she is. A former D1 college athlete who now coaches cross country, volleyball, and basketball at St. Theresa School in Oakland, California. She's also a math teacher and resources teacher there. Denise's principal, her coworkers, and student athletes who nominated her say she embodies everything great that a good coach should be. Coach Denise tells us that her favorite part is when her students take everything she has taught them and turned that into turning personal milestones. Congratulations Coach Denise, so well deserved," says GMA's Lara Spencer.

Ebright and her eighth grade volleyball team held a watch party at school to celebrate.

You can see Ebright there, watching with her students, her son Cody, and some St. Theresa School parents.

Ebright has deep Bay Area roots.

She's originally from Pleasanton - she played softball at Cal, and got her MBA at Saint Mary's.

Congratulations, Coach Denise!