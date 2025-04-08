24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Rare juvenile minke whale stranded in mud near Emeryville

KGO logo
Tuesday, April 8, 2025 9:37PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Marine mammal experts in Emeryville are monitoring the rising tide, hoping it will help a juvenile minke whale swim back into deeper waters.

On Tuesday, firefighters used their hoses to help push the whale back into the San Francisco Bay.

Despite being stuck in the mud, marine mammal experts say the whale appears to be in good health, although it might be a little sunburnt.

Crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the whale, which has been seen washing ashore in different parts of the Bay Area.

This marks the fifth documented sighting of a minke whale in the San Francisco Bay in the past 16 years.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Copyright © 2025 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW