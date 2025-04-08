Rare juvenile minke whale stranded in mud near Emeryville

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Marine mammal experts in Emeryville are monitoring the rising tide, hoping it will help a juvenile minke whale swim back into deeper waters.

On Tuesday, firefighters used their hoses to help push the whale back into the San Francisco Bay.

Despite being stuck in the mud, marine mammal experts say the whale appears to be in good health, although it might be a little sunburnt.

Crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the whale, which has been seen washing ashore in different parts of the Bay Area.

This marks the fifth documented sighting of a minke whale in the San Francisco Bay in the past 16 years.