Dead humpback whale washes up on SF beach, may have been killed by orca, scientists say

Another dead whale has washed up in Bay Area waters this time at San Francisco's Fort Funston.

Another dead whale has washed up in Bay Area waters this time at San Francisco's Fort Funston.

Another dead whale has washed up in Bay Area waters this time at San Francisco's Fort Funston.

Another dead whale has washed up in Bay Area waters this time at San Francisco's Fort Funston.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another dead whale has washed up in Bay Area waters this time at San Francisco's Fort Funston.

The California Academy of Sciences says a dead humpback whale washed ashore on Friday.

RELATED: Dead whale washes up on Half Moon Bay beach

Scientists say it may have been killed by an orca.

The Marine Mammal Center counts four other stranded whales in the Bay Area this year.

It's the lowest total for this time in the year in at least five years.

They believe one of them died because of a ship strike but they do not know the cause of death for the other three.