Dead whale washed up on Half Moon Bay beach

A beached whale has washed up on the shores of Half Moon Bay, about two miles south of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

A beached whale has washed up on the shores of Half Moon Bay, about two miles south of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

A beached whale has washed up on the shores of Half Moon Bay, about two miles south of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

A beached whale has washed up on the shores of Half Moon Bay, about two miles south of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A beached whale has washed up on the shores of Half Moon Bay.

SKY7 flew over the scene Monday afternoon.

The whale is located about two miles south of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

The California Academy of Sciences determined the whale is roughly 25 to 30 feet long and is likely not an adult.

VIDEO: Crews tow 40-foot whale found dead off Bay Area coast for examination

It's the same area where a 49-foot humpback whale washed up two years ago.

Due to the inaccessibility location, scientists were unable to conduct a full necropsy.

It's unclear what led to this incident, but the Marine Mammal Center says ship strikes are one of the most common causes of death for whales in the Bay Area.

Scientists plan to continue monitoring the whale in the coming days.