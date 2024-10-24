North Bay's Straus Creamery sales explode after going viral by San Francisco TikToker

ABC7 News made a trek up to Sonoma County to get to the "bottom" of what this "cream top" is all about.

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- A North Bay creamery that's been around for 30 years is experiencing a surge in popularity after a San Francisco woman made their milk go viral on social media. The hashtag "milktok" trend is now sweeping the globe.

Peggy Xu has what she describes as a "regular 9 to 5 tech job" during the day, but it's her TikToks she's now become internet famous for.

"I never expected to take off like this. It has just been so awesome. Seeing the impact this has had on Straus too," she beamed via Zoom on Wednesday afternoon.

Xu's love of Petaluma-based Straus Family Creamery cream top milk first swept the internet a year-and-a-half ago and in recent weeks caught fire.

Her videos of scooping the cream out of glass half-gallon bottles have gotten millions of views and started a dairy revolution of drinking this style of milk.

At Straus Family Creamery facility in Rohnert Park,25,000 gallons of milk get processed each day.

From there, the milk either stays as milk or is made into other products such as cheese, sour cream or ice cream.

As their reusable glass bottles whiz down conveyor belts to be filled, Albert Straus, founder of the creamery, explains how the product's minimal processing and lack of homogenization, or fat distribution- means the cream, rises to the really does rise to the top. It's how Straus has made milk since day one.

"I really appreciate (the new attention) and I'm excited by people discovering that cream top milk is good for you!" smiles Straus who dons Birkenstocks and looks like a farmer out of central casting.

The discovery of cream top milk by the masses has led to massive demand. Orders for the Straus half-gallon have doubled on the west coast.

"We're getting requests from around the world...it's been fantastic! I've never had anything like this before," says Straus.

Albert hopes his newfound virality...is a chance to share the Straus mission of sustainable, organic dairy products, with the globe.

"TikTok and things like that is an opportunity for us to talk about our model of carbon neutral dairy model being replicated all over the world."

As for Peggy, who ironically has a touch of lactose intolerance, she plans to continue sharing her love of Straus and dairy products, even expanding into content that helps other food-related businesses.