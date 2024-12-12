TIMELINE: Light rain returns to Bay Area with stronger storm Saturday
Thursday, December 12, 2024 6:17PM
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for the level 1 light storm on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We will be in and out of the showers on Thursday with a level 1 light storm for the 49ers game before a stronger storm arrives Saturday with heavy rain and gusty winds.
THURSDAY:
Thursday is a level 1 light storm on the ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale:
- Morning commute is pretty dry, but standing water from earlier rain will be an issue on roads.
- Steady light rain is back around noon.
- Scattered showers continue into the evening.
- Showers in the forecast for the 49ers game.
- Rainfall totals will range from .25" - .50".
- A High Surf Advisory is in effect along the coast today for rough surf and rip currents.
SATURDAY:
Saturday will feature a stronger storm giving us strong, potentially damaging winds area wide and a flood risk in the North Bay. This is currently a level 2 moderate storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale:
- Winds will be the greatest weather concern across the Bay Area Saturday.
- Wind gusts 30-40 mph all day long with coastal gusts 50- 60 mph.
- A High Wind Watch is in effect along the coast and for San Francisco.
- We could see numerous trees down and power outages.
- Heaviest rain will fall between 6 a.m. and noon on Saturday.
- A Flood Watch is posted for the North Bay.
- Northern Sonoma County, Lake/Mendocino county could see 3"-6"+ of rain.
- The rest of the Bay Area sees .50" - 1".
