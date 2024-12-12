24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
TIMELINE: Light rain returns to Bay Area with stronger storm Saturday

Drew Tuma Image
ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Thursday, December 12, 2024 6:17PM
AccuWeather Forecast: Light rain returns, stronger storm Saturday
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for the level 1 light storm on Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We will be in and out of the showers on Thursday with a level 1 light storm for the 49ers game before a stronger storm arrives Saturday with heavy rain and gusty winds.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

THURSDAY:

Thursday is a level 1 light storm on the ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale:

  • Morning commute is pretty dry, but standing water from earlier rain will be an issue on roads.

  • Steady light rain is back around noon.

  • Scattered showers continue into the evening.

  • Showers in the forecast for the 49ers game.

  • Rainfall totals will range from .25" - .50".

  • A High Surf Advisory is in effect along the coast today for rough surf and rip currents.

SATURDAY:

Saturday will feature a stronger storm giving us strong, potentially damaging winds area wide and a flood risk in the North Bay. This is currently a level 2 moderate storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale:

  • Winds will be the greatest weather concern across the Bay Area Saturday.

  • Wind gusts 30-40 mph all day long with coastal gusts 50- 60 mph.

  • A High Wind Watch is in effect along the coast and for San Francisco.

  • We could see numerous trees down and power outages.

  • Heaviest rain will fall between 6 a.m. and noon on Saturday.

  • A Flood Watch is posted for the North Bay.

  • Northern Sonoma County, Lake/Mendocino county could see 3"-6"+ of rain.

  • The rest of the Bay Area sees .50" - 1".

MORE: Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days

