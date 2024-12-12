TIMELINE: Light rain returns to Bay Area with stronger storm Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We will be in and out of the showers on Thursday with a level 1 light storm for the 49ers game before a stronger storm arrives Saturday with heavy rain and gusty winds.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

THURSDAY:

Thursday is a level 1 light storm on the ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale:

Morning commute is pretty dry, but standing water from earlier rain will be an issue on roads.



Steady light rain is back around noon.



Scattered showers continue into the evening.



Showers in the forecast for the 49ers game.



Rainfall totals will range from .25" - .50".



A High Surf Advisory is in effect along the coast today for rough surf and rip currents.

SATURDAY:

Saturday will feature a stronger storm giving us strong, potentially damaging winds area wide and a flood risk in the North Bay. This is currently a level 2 moderate storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale:

Winds will be the greatest weather concern across the Bay Area Saturday.



Wind gusts 30-40 mph all day long with coastal gusts 50- 60 mph.



A High Wind Watch is in effect along the coast and for San Francisco.



We could see numerous trees down and power outages.



Heaviest rain will fall between 6 a.m. and noon on Saturday.



A Flood Watch is posted for the North Bay.



Northern Sonoma County, Lake/Mendocino county could see 3"-6"+ of rain.



The rest of the Bay Area sees .50" - 1".

