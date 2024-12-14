TopGolf offers family entertainment with 2nd Bay Area location in Burlingame

Three years after San Jose opened its entertainment center, the Burlingame location opened its doors and it took no time to fill up with golfers.

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a big-time buzz along the Peninsula just a short drive from SFO as the Bay Area's second TopGolf location is now open.

What was once a driving range along Anza Boulevard in Burlingame has now transformed, and it's already living up to the hype.

No skill level required, it's an experience that anyone can truly enjoy.

Think golf, meets bowling alley, mixed with a restaurant and nightclub--fun for the long-time golfers and first time Top Golfers alike.

"I love it. I've been waiting for this one to open," Jeff Garcia said.

"Perfect place to spend your lunch break, huh?" ABC7 News South Bay Reporter Dustin Dorsey asked.

"Exactly what I'm doing right now," Garcia said. "But I might not make it back."

"So many things are getting priced out of that family entertainment level and that's what TopGolf's providing," said TopGolf Burlingame Director of Operations Eddie Colin.

Colin gave us a tour of the brand-new location where reservations and walk-ups are available. But book fast--it gets busy!

This is one of three prime locations in the country that offers specialty features unlike any other TopGolf.

"Little goodies like these, our swing suites," Colin said. "So, you can golf at any other resorts in the United States and around the world. But we also have baseball on here, you have hockey, you have football and, one of my favorite games is playing dodgeball against zombies."

There are also other games, bar areas, great food and, of course, the flagship TopGolf range for any skill level.

There's no shortage of ways to have a good time.

"TopGolf is all about having fun and coming out," Colin said. "It's golf, but it's not golf. It's a place to get together, a fellowship, laugh, mingle and just be with friends and family."