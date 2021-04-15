Topgolf to open 1st Bay Area location: 'It's been a long time coming'

It's the first franchise to make its way to the Bay Area and only the second in California.
With Levi's Stadium, the home of the red and gold, in the background.
A golden opportunity opens for South Bay visitors to swing through the COVID-19 pandemic blues.
"What a fabulous way for me to get out here with my son and swing a little bit and hit the ball," Jason O'Grady said. "That's all you got to do."
"I like how there are multiple games you can play instead of hitting a ball, it's more fun," Zack Loera said.
"The idea of playing golf, food, it's kind of like bowling in a golf-sense," Drew Marino said.
And it's known as Topgolf.
Social media has been buzzing with the grand opening of the Bay Area's first golf-based entertainment facility.
120 hitting bays, a first of its kind wine bar on location, food, drinks and more.
Topgolf is currently only in Roseville, Calif. and recently broke ground in Southern California.
Now, it's in the Bay Area.
"Extremely excited to be opening here in San Jose," Topgolf San Jose Director of Operations Travis Miller said. "It's been a long time coming."
More than a year in fact.
The location was set to open in early 2020 until the coronavirus pandemic derailed yet another business.
But, the grand opening in 2021 couldn't come at a better time, as it not only adds something fun to do, but jobs to our local economy.
"We're able to bring 600 new jobs to this area of town," Miller said. "Whether it's the North San Jose or Alviso area, we're looking forward to continuing to grow our community presence. We're currently hiring now and looking forward to having our team fully-staffed."
Staff was on hand for a soft-opening as guests got their first taste of the golf and safety measures.
The entire hitting-bay is fully sanitized after each use, distancing measures are in effect and much of the indoor facilities remain closed until a later date.
But after all the anticipation, the staff and guests are just excited to be here.
"They've been having a ball and are happy that we are up and going," Miller said. "We're very happy to be able to get things started the right way and moving forward."
Reservations are needed for the time being and you can find all the reservation information you need by clicking here.