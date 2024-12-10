Bay Area woman spends hundreds of hours collecting, repairing American Girl dolls for foster kids

Sue Graham has spent the past three years collecting and restoring American Girl dolls for foster children around the San Francisco Bay Area.

Sue Graham has spent the past three years collecting and restoring American Girl dolls for foster children around the San Francisco Bay Area.

Sue Graham has spent the past three years collecting and restoring American Girl dolls for foster children around the San Francisco Bay Area.

Sue Graham has spent the past three years collecting and restoring American Girl dolls for foster children around the San Francisco Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For Sue Graham, this holiday season has been particularly busy.

For the past several months, the East Bay resident has been collecting and restoring dozens of highly coveted American Girl dolls.

All of which she's donating to kids in foster care during December.

MORE: Beloved Oakland toy drive gives away 2,000 toys to children in need thanks to help from donors

"I'm someone who really wants to make a difference in my community. And how can I make a difference?" said Graham.

We caught up with Graham Monday as she was dropping off a batch of dolls at a San Francisco adoption and foster care center.

She told us for weeks her house has been taken over by the dolls she's collected, as well as all their accessories - many of which she makes herself.

But Graham does more than just collect the dolls.

She tells us almost all of them are used, and she's spent thousands of dollars and minutes cleaning and restoring them.

MORE: Disney and Toys for Tots spread holiday cheer with Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive

"Hundreds of hours. From repainting and restoring beds, and dolls and making sure their limbs are tight, that their hair is appropriate," Graham said.

2024 is the third year Graham has decided to donate dolls to kids in need.

This year, one agency she's donating to is Alternative Family Services in San Francisco.

"What touches me the most is that she reached out to us, as opposed to us reaching out," said Carolyn Cruz-Jaramillo.

Cruz-Jaramillo is agency's San Francisco office manager.

She says Graham's donation will make a huge impact on the holiday season for many of the children they work with.

MORE: Full list of Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season

"A lot of our clients come with just about nothing. Just the clothes on their backs. And I think this will be something they cherish for sure," Cruz-Jaramillo said.

While Graham also works a full-time job, she says the joy she's able to bring the kids makes all the hard work worth it.

That's why once this holiday season is over, she'll begin getting things ready for next year.

"This allows me to do something special. And I feel at the end of the day, it makes me feel just everything about the holiday season," said Graham.

Graham buys about 80% of the American Girl dolls herself, but says she also accepts donations from anyone willing to help.