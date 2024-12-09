"I know what it's like to have nothing."

Beloved Oakland toy drive gives away 2,000 toys to children in need thanks to help from donors

A longtime Oakland toy drive that was in dire need of toy donations was able to give away toys, thanks to communities across the Bay Area.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The sights and sounds of a community rallying to make sure these families in Oakland's Chinatown have gifts this holiday season.

The Christmas in the Park Toy Drive was started 18 years ago in honor of late Oakland Police Officer Stan Mock. He organized the drive before passing away in 2007.

"When he started it, I was so moved by it that I felt like this tradition should still go on," said Karen Chung, toy drive organizer.

And it's been going strong ever since, that is until this year, when donations dried up.

Earlier this week, we first brought you this story... at the time they'd only received 10 donations.

But since then, support's been piling in from all over the Bay Area.

"The community all came together to pitch in. And, thanks to Dion Lim for speaking out for the Asian community that we needed help and support this year," said Chung.

"The story really touched me so much that I wanted to help out," said Mark Devera from San Jose.

He came up to Oakland with more than 200 donations gathered from co-workers and from his car club community.

"I was once upon a time homeless and my parents were struggling too, so I know what it's like to have nothing," he said.

And for these families, it means everything this holiday season.

"Bring all the kind peoples and friendly peoples, bringing all the goodness, powers together," said Maggie Chan from Oakland.

And that power perhaps felt most right here between the wife of the late officer Stan Mock and one of his daughters.

"We're doing this for the community and that they're keeping my father's legacy alive and that people still remember him. And it just means a lot," said Danielle Mock, late officer Stan Mock's daughter.

It's a legacy they didn't know was being carried on until just this week.

"I had no idea. I had no idea that they kept it going. I work in Oakland and come to Chinatown to, feel closer to him, but I didn't know that Karen was taking this on the whole toy drive. But from now on, I promise every single year will be even bigger and better," said Alice Mock, wife of Stan.

And they're perfectly poised to do exactly that this year turning out a record-setting 2000 donations.

"I think it's awesome. I think he'd be just amazed and he's probably smiling from Heaven right now," she said.