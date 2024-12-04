Oakland toy drive in dire need of donations receives record-breaking boost thanks to community

A longtime Oakland toy drive that was in dire need of donations is now seeing an outpouring of generosity, thanks to communities across the Bay Area.

A longtime Oakland toy drive that was in dire need of donations is now seeing an outpouring of generosity, thanks to communities across the Bay Area.

A longtime Oakland toy drive that was in dire need of donations is now seeing an outpouring of generosity, thanks to communities across the Bay Area.

A longtime Oakland toy drive that was in dire need of donations is now seeing an outpouring of generosity, thanks to communities across the Bay Area.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A longtime Oakland toy drive that was in dire need of donations is now seeing an outpouring of generosity, thanks to community members across the Bay Area.

Karen Chung, who has organized the Christmas in the Park Toy Drive in Oakland's Chinatown for the past 18 years, says donations this year were alarmingly low, with just 10 toys collected at first.

PREVIOUS STORY: Longtime Oakland Chinatown Christmas toy drive in dire need of help this year

"I was so sad and heartbroken, I was crying at nighttime," Chung said. She even vowed to eat instant noodles for a month to save money and pay for the toys out of her own pocketbook. Chung explained how Oakland police officer Stanley Mock was her role model growing up. He spearheaded a toy drive each year. When he passed away in 2007 after a motorcycle accident, Karen was inspired to take over.

The drive has historically provided hundreds of families in need with toys during the holidays. When ABC7 News first reported on the shortage Sunday night, the community stepped up in a big way.

MORE: ABC7's Day of Giving: How to help in your community

One major contributor was Tee Tran, owner of Monster Pho, who had already started a toy drive at his restaurant. After hearing about Chung's situation, Tran donated a carload of toys collected from his customers.

"When we came to America in '89, I remember getting two toys as a child, and it was the best thing ever," Tee said. "This is my way of giving back."

Other contributions have poured in from across the Bay Area. Viewers sent packages via Amazon, while local organizations like the Oakland Chinatown Lions Club pledged hundreds of toys. Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council president Stewart Chen says even "the Little Saigon community in East Oakland also committed to delivering a large batch of donations." Members of his organization dropped off a giant box full of toys, purchased from a local Chinatown shop to keep dollars local.

A man named Mark Devera is a member of a global car club based in San Jose. He rallied his network on Instagram to support the toy drive. He shared that his own experiences of hardship, which inspired him to give back. "I know what it feels like to have nothing, especially during this season," Mark said.

MORE: Full list of Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season

By Tuesday afternoon, donations were on track to surpass last year's totals, with packages continuing to arrive via generous donors who ordered gifts on Amazon.

Over 1,000 toys have been donated so far.

Donations are also being accepted at Lincoln Square Park, located at 250 10th Street in Oakland, Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. The final deadline to donate is December 5 at 5:30 p.m.

The toys will be distributed on December 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center.