Fremont teachers will rally Monday as school district meets with union reps to avoid strike

The Fremont Unified District Teacher's Association will rally on Monday as its representatives meet with the district to try to avoid a strike.

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- On Monday, there will be a "fact-finding hearing" between the Fremont Unified School District and the union that represents its teachers.

Instructors in the district of around 30,000 students could strike if their demands aren't met.

"I'm here to support the teachers, said Paraprofessional Shreedevi Tallam who works in a Fremont Unified District elementary school helping kids.

She's well aware of the Monday hearing between the district and teacher's association, which could determine if the 2,000 or so instructors in the district go on strike.

The union wants smaller class sizes and a salary increase. They also say teachers currently do not receive health benefit contributions, which must change.

"If our district has not been giving that so far, it's high time they do," said Tallam.

"I thought they would have dental and vision and everything," said Hongmin Jin whose son is in 1st grade.

Vicky Chon heads the Fremont Unified District Teacher's Association. We spoke with her last week about this very issue. She says Fremont teachers, who will be picketing on Monday afternoon, are fighting for at least a $1,000 health care contribution per year.

"When we don't offer health care, it's really challenging. And health care was negotiated out back in the 90s. It was such a different time and, really right now it is the time to bring that back, so we can continue to keep our schools such a great place," Chon said.

In a statement given to us last week, Fremont Unified Superintendent Zack Larsen says:

"Like most districts throughout the state, the financial realities we face present significant challenges. Factors, such as uncertainty in state funding, declining enrollment, the expiration of one-time COVID relief funds, rising pension costs, and ambiguity in federal funding, limit our ability to sustainably fund the compensation increases being proposed."

However, that doesn't change how many parents we spoke with feel about this.

"Health care and also the salary, because the inflation and the cost of living is going up, I think people need to be compensated. If the teachers are compensated, well, it's good for kids," said Rajiv Bachhu whose son goes to high school in the district.

"If teachers are happy, kids are happy, and we're happy," said Jin.

We did reach out to the superintendent and his office Sunday to try and get his latest take on this situation, but we haven't heard back as of 11 p.m.

We did speak with the superintendent last week, at which time he told us, "We remain committed to working towards in good faith towards positive outcomes."

The Fremont Unified District Teachers Association will meet at their headquarters on Paseo Padre Parkway for a picket and rally on Monday, April 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m..