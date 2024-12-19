San Jose Berryessa Union School District votes to close 3 campuses

The San Jose Berryessa Union School District board voted to close Cherrywood, Toyon and Laneview schools on Wednesday.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Three San Jose elementary schools are shutting down.

In a meeting that lasted through Wednesday night, the Berryessa Union School District board voted to close Cherrywood, Toyon and Laneview schools.

Public comment went on for about three hours before the vote was taken.

"I just want you to look around the room and see the damage that's already been done by just the discussion of consolidation," said one of the public comments.

Low enrollment and decreased federal and state dollars are contributing factors in the closings.