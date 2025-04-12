Despite RFK Jr.'s push for more research, Bay Area experts say: 'Vaccines do not cause autism'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The rates of people being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder are going up. According to CDC, one in 36 8-year-old children have been identified as autistic.

But despite some claims, experts are emphatic that vaccines are not the reason

"There is definitely an increase, and it's not just because we are screening for it. I think there has to be reasons why," said Dr. Dawn Rosenberg, pediatrician at Golden Gate Pediatrics.

Scientists have pinpointed at least two contributing factors to autism.

"I would say environmental, and genetics are probably the strong factors," Rosenberg said.

MORE: RFK Jr. pledges an answer to the 'autism epidemic' by September

On Thursday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a massive push to research the uptick.

"It's going to involve hundreds of scientists from around the world," RFK Jr. said.

Last month, RFK Jr. also directed the CDC to study any links between vaccines and autism.

However, Rosenberg agrees with the overwhelming research that there is no connection there.

"I'm really worried that if this wave, if this is a new wave of people declining vaccination or vaccines not being required for schools, that we are going to be in really big trouble and diseases that are preventable are going to come back," Rosenberg said.

MORE: Bay Area Autism Collective creates autism-affirming community spaces

The initial thought of a connection between vaccines and autism was debunked decades ago.

"There were some studies that were thought to be erroneous. Coming out of England that linked vaccines to autism, specifically the MMR vaccine. That study and studies have been completely debunked. In fact, the physician who led a lot of that research, his license was revoked. It was erroneous research. Some of it might have been fabricated. Anyhow, it is not true. Vaccines do not cause autism," Rosenberg said.

In California, the numbers are higher with 1 in 22 children being diagnosed as autistic.

Some have received this diagnosis later in life, like San Francisco Supervisor Bilal Mahmood, who made his diagnosis public this week during Autism Awareness Month.

MORE: Texas mom running marathon to inspire twin daughters with autism

"Me coming forward now is to show that it can affect many people and many different demographics but that also your life doesn't stop when you are diagnosed, if you are diagnosed early. There are many career paths available to you," said Bilal Mahmood. "Now, we know that autism presents itself differently in women and people of color specifically. I think I'm a testament to that. Early on as a kid, I wouldn't have been diagnosed because it expressed itself differently as a person of color."

Bird Sellergren, the executive director of the Bay Area Autism Collective, is hoping research leads to more acceptance.

"What we need are more support and more services rather than denial," Sellergren said. "I would hope that people would start to educate themselves on how autism actually shows up and how autism affects people who are not just children. Children grow into adults, and we go into the working environment."

RFK Jr. said his team will have a cause by September.