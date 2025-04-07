Popular fashion retailer Zara to open new flagship store in SF's Union Square, mayor says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A year after announcing it was closing its Union Square store in San Francisco-- global fashion retailer Zara will open a new flagship store in the city, according to Mayor Daniel Lurie.

In a tweet on X, Mayor Lurie wrote, "Zara is opening a flagship store in Union Square! This expansion is another vote of confidence in our city. We will continue to work every day to deliver safe and clean streets in Union Square and across the city, and let the world know that San Francisco is open for business."

The new spot will open at 400 Post St. just a block from Zara's current location in Union Square.

The current store at 250 Post St. is reportedly expected to close next year.

A Zara store is pictured in Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 24, 2013. Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, FILE

ABC7 captured an image of where the new Zara store will open on 400 Post St. in San Francisco next year.

In a surprising twist -- the new spot will be twice as big with Mayor Lurie saying it will be in a four-story building.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the new location is in a building owned by Zara's founder.

It has been vacant since DSW left back in 2021.