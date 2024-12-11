Novato passes anti-camping ordinance on city streets fueling some community pushback

A sweeping new ordinance in Novato bans camping on the streets of the Marin County city.

A sweeping new ordinance in Novato bans camping on the streets of the Marin County city.

A sweeping new ordinance in Novato bans camping on the streets of the Marin County city.

A sweeping new ordinance in Novato bans camping on the streets of the Marin County city.

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- A sweeping new ordinance in Novato bans camping on the streets of the Marin County city.

The rule, which was passed during a special meeting of the Novato City Council earlier this week, led protesters to come to Tuesday's council meeting.

"The hundreds of people who live outdoors here will not have the means to protect themselves. No sleeping here, no camps, no sleeping bags, no tents, subject to arrests and misdemeanor citations," said protester Jennifer Mallow.

RELATED: Mile-long RV encampment in Marin Co. symbolizes growing housing crisis in Bay Area

Mallow says she fears the new ordinance could have serious ramifications for the physical and mental well-being of the community's unhoused.

Mallow's friend and fellow protestor Robbie Powelson, even filed a lawsuit against the city for passing the new ordinance.

"We have a right to a degree of safety. The government can't deprive us of the things that we need to survive and put us in increased risk of harm," Powelson said.

It's not just the potential health implications that worry many unhoused folks here in Novato.

Several of them tell ABC7 News that they simply don't know where they'll go.

The city of Novato sent ABC7 News a statement regarding the ordinance's passing.

MORE: New San Francisco proposal aims to ban RVs on city-managed streets overnight

It reads in part:

"Novato's Municipal Code already prohibited unlawful camping with limited exceptions and Council's approved changes are similar to those being approved or considered in other jurisdictions."

Mark Shotwell, who runs the nonprofit Ritter Center in San Rafael, says he's not surprised by the council's decision.

Shotwell says while he understands the public's frustration over persistent encampments, there have to be real solutions.

"The way that we're going to end encampments is that we're going to partner together around 'housing first'. We're going to get people into apartments with the supportive services. And that way they won't be in encampments ever again," he said.

As for the protesters, they say they'll continue speaking out.

"We'll just come every Tuesday to every city hall, every city council meeting, we will be here," said Mallow.

The city of Novato says it will continue working with local partners to ensure the unhoused get the care and resources they need.