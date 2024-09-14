New San Francisco proposal aims to ban RVs on city-managed streets during certain hours

Under a new proposal, SFMTA plans to ban RVs from parking on all city-managed streets between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is eyeing sweeping new restrictions on recreational vehicles.

This would be the latest step in the city's effort to curb homelessness.

Under the proposal, SFMTA plans to ban RVs from parking on all city-managed streets between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.

That includes travel trailers and mobile homes.

The ban would give SFMTA clearance to tow oversized vehicles violating the rules.

The agency's board of directors has to pass the proposal before it would take effect.