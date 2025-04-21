Dozens living in SJ RV encampment set to be kicked out to make way for new Microsoft data center

San Jose has RV encampment residents until Monday morning to vacate near the site where Microsoft plans to build a new data center.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The clock is running out on dozens of people living at an RV encampment in Northern San Jose.

The city has given them until Monday morning to get their RVs off the road near the site where Microsoft plans to build a new data center.

"Two people have moved out," said Lynn Shipman, who used to live at the encampment. "When you don't have anywhere to land, you stay where you are as long as you can."

"I'm out here at 2:37 with more than 45 RVs. Where are they going?" said Gail Osmer, a longtime unhoused advocate. She is among the voices calling for Microsoft and the city to hold off on the project until there's a plan for the people at the encampment. "They're just scared to death. There's no place for them to go."

In a statement, Microsoft tells ABC7 News the cities of San Jose and Milpitas are "taking steps necessary to ensure safety and are working with the impacted individuals."

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan also provided a statement, reading in part: "We reserve the right to enforce our city ordinances to ensure that public parks and streets are clean, safe, and accessible for the entire public."