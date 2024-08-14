RV residents in San Francisco uncertain of future after having to relocate again

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- RV residents left Zoo Road in San Francisco by Wednesday morning after being ordered by the city to leave by midnight or risk being towed.

The mayor's office said no RVs were towed Wednesday morning, just one motor scooter.

This is part of the recent crackdown on homeless encampments in the city.

The residents near the San Francisco Zoo had moved from Winston Drive a few weeks ago after the city implemented a 4-hour parking restriction there for an upcoming repaving project.

Signs on Zoo Road now say there's no stopping allowed from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday through Friday through September 14.

San Francisco is providing vouchers or financial assistance to help many of the RV residents pay for housing, for up to three years.

The city said they've been doing outreach and providing housing resources for them.

But an advocate says the families are being evicted for a second time with nowhere to go.

"It's just a lot of stress, I would say, is kind of the main, the main feeling, not knowing where to go," said Jennifer Friedenbach, Coalition on Homelessness Executive Director. "A lot of uncertainty. I think some of the families... that are getting offered housing, of course, are excited about that, but then also really freaked out because they don't have anywhere to go in the meantime."

Friedenbach said there are still under 100 people living in RVs that are not living in the housing yet.

She said many lived on Winston Drive for about three years, moving there during the pandemic when they lost jobs. Many are working families.

San Francisco's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing said they've helped 23 households move off of Winston and into long-term housing over the past several months and more recently, 20 of them have agreed to enroll in various housing programs.

Some households have refused housing in the past, according to HSH, which said in a statement:

"For households eligible for rental subsidies, we offered an expedited move in process into pre-identified housing units. These two factors have led to an increase in acceptance of housing assistance by the households on Zoo Rd. Through a massive outreach and placement effort, we engaged with approximately 22 of the households staying in RVs on Zoo Rd and 20 of them have agreed to enroll in various housing programs. As of August 13, 8 households with minor children have signed leases for new long-term housing. These folks will be moving into housing over the next few days. More leases will be signed today."

If they get a Rapid Rehousing subsidy, the household would pay approximately 30% of their income towards the rent and the subsidy makes up the difference. The rental assistance would be for about 2 years, according to the department.

Karla Hernandez is exhausted and uncertain about what the future holds for her family.

Hernandez, her husband, and their 8- and 14-year-old sons were living on Zoo Road for several weeks after moving from Winston Drive. ABC7 News asked her how she's doing.

Through a translator she said, "It's a little unstable because we don't know where to go. But for now, this is where they're at," said Hernandez.

Hernandez is still taking her kids to school.

"I might take them to school. It's really tough. I have told them we have to move around to different places which makes it really difficult for them," said Hernandez.

The city of San Francisco offered the RV residents different options and services...

"They offered them a small percentage if we leave our RV's," said Hernandez.

Hernandez says until housing is available though, her family doesn't have anywhere to go.

"Yeah. We're on the waiting list. We accepted the offer. But we are waiting. We still have to live so we are staying here," said Hernandez.

Friedenbach said the process to get placed in the housing takes time, so they have a request for the city.

"Our ask is, let them stay (on the road) until they're able to move into that housing, and that way they can have some stability," Friedenbach said. "They're there, the city can get in touch with them, easy to help them navigate this very arduous process."

For now, she says the families will be moving their RVs around different locations.

She said the community has been broken up and that's been difficult because they wanted to stay together and provide each other support.

She also said a safe parking site would be beneficial until they can get into more stable housing.