Homeless RV owners parked on San Francisco road cited, told to leave by Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dozens of people living in RVs along one San Francisco street will soon be on the move again.

Authorities began citing recreational vehicles parked on Zoo Road, letting owners know they must be out by Sunday.

We saw at least one vehicle towed Thursday.

Owners are upset, telling ABC7 News they don't know where else to go.

Some of these vehicles moved to this location from Winston Drive between Lake Merced and Stonestown Galleria, where they were parked for years.

They were ordered to move ahead of a repaving project scheduled for next month.