RV residents in SF may get 3 years of subsidized housing

San Francisco is providing vouchers or financial assistance to help many of the RV residents pay for housing, for up to three years.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As San Francisco and California begin their court-backed sweep of local encampments, one area of the city has proved very challenging.

Dozens of people living in RVs by the San Francisco Zoo say they have nowhere else to go as time is running out.

"Yeah, it's pretty stressful I don't know where we're going to go or what we're going to do," RV resident Oscar Aguilar said.

An upcoming repaving project forced families in RVs to relocate from near Lake Merced to near the San Francisco Zoo. Now, they're being told to move again or risk being towed.

Last week, authorities began warning people parked on Zoo Road, they must leave by Sunday - or risk being towed.

"I don't have time to do anything, any errands or anything because I'm scared that they're just going to come for my house, it's basically my home," Aguilar said.

Aguilar lives in an RV with his four-month-old daughter and partner.

An upcoming repaving project forced them from their longtime parking spots along Winston Drive between Lake Merced and Stonestown Galleria.

Now, they're being told to move again.

"They've been offering housing but you have to apply and then you got to see," Aguilar said. "There are a lot of people applying and not that much housing."

Aguilar says at this point he's losing faith in the system.

"We've been applying for two years and half already and haven't got anything," he said.

Last week the city put up no parking signs which go into effect Wednesday, further forcing people out.

"I'm worried if they are going to tow our RV or our neighbors'," said 11-year-old Hazel, who lives with her family.

Many gathered outside their RVs as they waited for city workers to arrive. They were told Monday that help was coming. By 1 p.m., city workers set up tables and began to intake people.

Luz Pena: "So everyone here is going to be offered some sort of housing?"

Jose Torres: "Yes, that is correct. Yes, especially now with the restrictions because there is going to be some construction. Something going on with the marking and that stuff so that is why we are asked to come out and support."

Some here may be getting help for up to three years.

"The rapid re-housing is for two to three years. Depending," said Torres, program manager for the San Francisco Homeless Outreach Team.

In line, we met 11-year-old Hazel Arosteguis.

"Happy because we are going to have a place to live. I have been living in an RV for four years now," said Arosteguis.

The city is providing vouchers or financial assistance to help many of them pay for housing.

These RV residents still need to find available housing that will accept those vouchers and that also depends on what's available right now on the market.