CA's CARE Court program helping mental health disorders in unhoused community launches nationwide

The program is aimed at getting people suffering from severe mental illness - off the streets and into treatment.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two years after Governor Gavin Newsom signed CARE Court into law, preliminary numbers show there's a lot of room to grow.

The program is aimed at getting people suffering from severe mental illness - off the streets and into treatment - allowing everyone from loved ones to first responders to file a petition to get them into the program.

The idea is to create structure around treatment and hold counties accountable to provide services for those who often run into obstacles getting help.

"We want them to come to court because that's where the court is going to be able to use whatever influence it has to encourage the person to participate, Alameda County Superior Court Judge, Sandy Bean. She is overseeing the county's CARE Court.

The state this past week announced preliminary data that shows about 1,400 people have been connected to the court. That's far below the number of people the state thinks it could actually help up to 12,000 people a year.

"I think we have to look at the challenges cohort one had when they rolled out CARE Court. Really no one knew about it," said the judge, referring to cohort one; those are the counties that started up the court last year and as of this past week all 58 counties are now taking petitions."I think it's just a matter of informing the public and the agencies that might have folks that would qualify for the Care Act Court."

And, the county's behavioral health department is making a push to do exactly that.

"We're really hopeful that this is a program that is going to reach more people who really could benefit from treatment, housing and supports. And that's really our ultimate goal," said Kate Jones, Alameda County Behavioral Health Department.

The county is holding a series of community events and trainings. The judge says it's about overcoming the misconception that the court is involuntary, making clear nobody's being forced into court. "It's it's voluntary with carrots, I think is how I like to put it," she said, describing incentives as playing a key role.

"Housing is a big one. So the people in the Care Act court get priority for housing. And, also the individual attention the participants will get being represented by a public defender making sure their voices get heard."