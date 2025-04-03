South bay citizenship ceremonies moved to parking lot after feds cut Campbell theater contract

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- Effective immediately, citizenship ceremonies will no longer be held at the Heritage Theater in Campbell.

According to the city, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services canceled its longstanding contract on March 12.

This news came days before hundreds of soon-to-be Americans were scheduled to have their ceremony on March 26.

Campbell Mayor Sergio Lopez says the ceremonies were such a prominent celebration for the community.

"The cancellation was extremely abrupt," Mayor Lopez said.

As the city's first Latino mayor, he has a personal connection to the venue.

"I come from a family of immigrants, I'm proud of it - it's a big piece of my story. And both my parents became naturalized citizens at the theatre," Lopez said.

The city of Campbell said the reason the federal government will no longer use this venue is due to "termination for convenience of the government" clause.

In an email to our partner the Bay Area News Group, USCIS said the federal government was "eliminating wasteful redundant services to ensure we are good stewards of taxpayer dollars."

Reportedly, the naturalization ceremony was moved to April where people will become new citizens in the parking lot of the San Jose field office.

Lopez said it's sad.

Born in 1873 in San Francisco's Chinatown, Wong Kim Ark became the story of birthright citizenship as we know it today.

"Just the symbolism of this place where you have this beautiful historic theater that has been part of our community for so long, and yet we're welcoming the newest generation of Americans and citizens, was always such a joyous occasion that will be missed," Lopez said.

The theater has hosted the naturalization ceremonies since 2004.

Once a month, four ceremonies were held where 600 people take the oath of allegiance.

City manager Brian Loventhal said even though it isn't controlled by the city of Campbell, it ties people to the community.

"These are people who would come to our downtown to our community center and then go celebrate out in our community," Loventhal said.

City officials said they're willing to work with the government if there's interest in finding a new location.