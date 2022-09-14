HAPPENING TODAY: Gov. Newsom expected to sign Care Court bill into law

It's a plan that would help people off the streets and into the care they need.

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign his Care Court proposal into law on Wednesday that would help the unhoused community.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign his Care Court proposal into law on Wednesday.

He's expected to do so at an event in Santa Clara County with other local leaders, families and service providers.

It's a plan that in some cases would help people off the streets and into the care they need.

It was approved by the Senate and Assembly in August.

The state says it gives those on the ground the ability to put those struggling into the system providing a court-ordered care plan.

Governor Newsom calls it new hope for thousands suffering from severe forms of mental health such as schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders.

It's meant to prevent more restrictive conservatorships or incarceration, and instead, stabilize and support this specific community.

The court-ordered care plans will last up to 24 months and will be managed by a care team.

It will provide everything from medications to housing plans.

But opponents say it infringes on people's rights.

