Gov. Gavin Newsom announces plan to tackle homelessness in California

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference in Sonoma County Monday morning on California's Comeback Plan and how the state intends to tackle homelessness and affordable housing in the state.



The California Comeback Plan announced last week designates $12 billion toward the state's homeless crisis over the next two years.

The Governor's Office said the money would go toward 42,000 new housing units for the homeless and expansion of the state's Homekey program.

The plan also allows for $1.1 billion to clean up streets with local governments, according to the governor.

