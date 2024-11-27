Excited customers join long lines for grand opening of new Pleasanton Costco

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- A long line was forming outside the new Costco in Pleasanton that opened Wednesday morning just in time for Thanksgiving.
Video shows people lined up just after 4 a.m. along Johnson Drive in Pleasanton.
Shoppers said they were in line for special deals on several items, including a rare type of bourbon.
It will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
This is the third Costco warehouse in the Tri-Valley area, along with stores in Danville and Livermore.