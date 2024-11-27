24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Excited customers join long lines for grand opening of new Pleasanton Costco

KGO logo
Wednesday, November 27, 2024 7:40PM
Long lines for grand opening of new Pleasanton Costco
Dozens of people waited overnight in a long line for the new Costco in Pleasanton that opened just in time for Thanksgiving.

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- A long line was forming outside the new Costco in Pleasanton that opened Wednesday morning just in time for Thanksgiving.

Video shows people lined up just after 4 a.m. along Johnson Drive in Pleasanton.

MORE: Costco opens 1st Napa location with their largest wine selection in the US: 'It's humungous'

Shoppers said they were in line for special deals on several items, including a rare type of bourbon.

It will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

This is the third Costco warehouse in the Tri-Valley area, along with stores in Danville and Livermore.

