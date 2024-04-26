Stretch of I-680 in East Bay is closing this weekend for repair work. Here's what to know

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Drivers should prepare themselves for detours and delays with a stretch of one East Bay interstate shutting down this weekend.

Caltrans is shutting down southbound I-680 Friday night so crews can continue to repair the road.

It's work they say will make life easier for drivers in the long run.

But for now, southbound I-680 will be closed from the I-580 connector down to Koopman Road. That's about nine miles that will be shut down.

If you're going to the South Bay from the East Bay, I-880 is going to be the best detour. You can take Hwy 24 or I-580 and then head south.

If you are coming from further east, such as Tracy, Hwy 84 will connect you back to southbound I-680 past the closures.

This is all part of Caltrans plan to improve I-680. They've done several shutdowns within the last couple years, and according to them, this might be the last full shutdown.

Caltrans first tried to do it in January and again in February, but the rain forced them to push it back.

PREVIOUS: Planned I-680 closure in Pleasanton canceled this weekend due to rainy conditions, Caltrans says

They are repairing deteriorating road they say should make it safer for drivers.

Closing the road down for one weekend saves time in making these repairs.

Caltrans says it would take 40 full nighttime closures to finish this job, so instead of doing that, they are just closing it for a weekend.

There will be plenty of signs posted along the freeway, and CHP will be moving traffic.

If you need to get to the South Bay, plan ahead because there may be some heavier traffic on I-880.

