Car fire in Caldecott Tunnel creates traffic backup on EB Hwy 24

A car fire in the Caldecott Tunnel is creating a traffic backup for drivers heading eastbound on Highway 24 in Orinda.

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes of eastbound Highway 24 are now open after a car fire blocked one bore of the Caldecott Tunnel Tuesday.

The left bore was blocked, and we were told 20 to 30 cars were stuck in the tunnel.

The first signs of smoke were reported around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The incident was then elevated to a SIG Alert -- meaning a major traffic issue -- shortly after 10 a.m.

The CHP says the car fire was inside bore 2. Crews were able to gain access to bore number 2 thru bore number 1 and then were able to extinguish the vehicle fire quickly.

About 75 to 100 people self-evacuated, according to the Oakland Fire Department. Some motorists left their cars inside the tunnel.

The cause of the vehicle fire, which reportedly involved a pickup truck, remains under investigation.

No injures have been reported. All lanes reopened by 12:45 p.m.