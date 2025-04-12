SFMTA's fare evasion crackdown: Is it paying off amid financial crisis? Here's a look at numbers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is catching more people trying to ride for free as fare inspectors are talking to twice as many passengers as they were a year ago.

And, in many cases, it results in fines of more than $100

With SFMTA in a financial crisis- every dollar, every fair, counts.

On Friday, ABC7 watched as rider after rider paid while getting onto the 38 Geary Muni bus.

We talked to Muni riders and and asked them what they do.

Suzanne Phan: "Are you taking the bus? Are you going to pay?"

Vivien Salayou: San Francisco resident: "Of course...I always pay."

Vivien Salayou and her auntie used their lifeline pass and their senior card to pay. They got on, without a problem.

A new SFMTA report to be released on April 15 shows the agency's crackdown on fare evasion is paying off.

Before the pandemic, 12% Muni riders didn't pay, according to SFMTA.

This past year, the number was way up.

The latest SFMTA report says fare evasion was at an all-time high July 2024 at nearly 30%.

SFMTA says since then, they've seen that number drop... as they hire on more transit fare inspectors.

The SFMTA report states they "nearly doubled TFI (Transit Fare Inspector) productivity over 12 months" and "increased inspections per hour by 86%"

It goes onto say that SFMTA "increased passenger inspections by 100%" at the beginning of fiscal year 2025.

SFMTA released this brief statement to ABC7 writing:

"Riders tell us that visible fare evasion is a serious concern. When riders pay their fares, they support Muni service."

According to the agency, fares make up 7% of their budget.

We asked a Muni rider if transit fare inspectors make a difference.

"I don't think it's making enough of a difference. It just catches the really unlucky people that maybe that day didn't reload their clipper card," said Stephano Tsutsumi from San Francisco.

Krystal Francis was waiting for her Muni bus when we caught up to her.

Suzanne Phan: "How many people have you seen not pay when they take the bus?"

Krystal Francis: "Unfortunately, plenty."

She says inspectors are doing their jobs and that rules are there for a reason. "Making sure someone pays when they're supposed to. That's how its supposed to be," she said. "Rules are rules."